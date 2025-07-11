People Moves: 7 – 11 July 2025

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: MS Amlin, BLW Insurance Brokers, Axa, ERS and Flood Re.

MS Amlin appoints Nicola Harris

Nicola Harris has been named head of natural resources at MS Amlin, joining the business in August 2025.

Reporting to Martin Burkes, chief underwriting officer, Harris will be responsible for leading the team that supports a diverse range of clients throughout the entire energy chain.

Having spent the last five years as head of energy at Axa XL’s UK and Lloyd’s business, Harris has previously served as