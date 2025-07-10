 Skip to main content
PIB ends sales talks and reveals £400m debt raise

PIB Group has confirmed the end of “recent acquisition conversations”, drawing a line under the sales process with the comment that it is “appreciative of the attention it has received in the market”.

In April, Gallagher was tipped to win the race for PIB, with the deal said to be “80% done” and valuations of £3.75bn swirling in the market.

Speculation had been rife since March 2024 about PIB’s backers Carlyle and Apax wanting to cash in on their investments.

Last November, when it was

deal tags
