PremFina restructures senior management

PremFina has made “significant” changes to its senior management roles to support its growth plans over the next two years.

Last month, the premium finance provider revealed a £350m private securitisation facility with support from HSBC and Waterfall Asset Management as it confirmed the target of growing volumes from £1bn to £1.9bn.

Laura Sweetman, previously chief operations officer, has been promoted to the newly created role of chief product and revenue officer.

