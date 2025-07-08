Markel adds pre-loss services to Cyber360

Markel has launched its pre-loss services for UK Cyber360 policyholders, to help clients minimise cyber risks.

The offering includes a complimentary one-hour call with an experienced cyber and data risk lawyer from Markel Law to discuss privacy laws and UK regulatory developments.

Markel Law will be offering a privacy policy review service as part of the cyber insurance pre-loss services, designed to make sure that existing policies are compliant and in line with industry best practice.

Data has become a central component in most modern businesses and brings with it a constantly changing set of legal and