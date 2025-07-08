Interview: DCI Nik Jethwa, head of the insurance fraud department at the City of London Police

Detective Chief Inspector Nik Jethwa, head of the insurance fraud department at the City of London Police, tells Insurance Age why he is optimistic about the outlook for fighting insurance fraud, including ghost broking, with industry collaboration and education making a difference.

“The message from me is really, really clear: if you’re going to commit fraud or be involved in insurance fraud, we will target you, and we will come for your finances, your illicit finances,” Jethwa, pictured, says.

He took up the post from colleague Detective Superintendent Tom Hill this February heading up a team of 51 police officers and staff as a national unit. He has brought experience in leading complex and sensitive investigations in major crime, anti-corruption and counter terrorism to