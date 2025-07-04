Broker M&A ends half-year with a ‘whimper’ – MarshBerry

Mergers and acquisitions of UK insurance distribution business were down 35% in the first half of the year compared with 2024, specialist MarshBerry has calculated.

“The pace of domestic consolidation has markedly slowed,” said John Nisbet, managing director of MarshBerry’s UK office.

There were only five deals in June, as the half-year ended “with a whimper”, according to the consultancy.

MarshBerry detailed that so far in 2025, only April reached double digits for deal announcements, whereas the average monthly count from 2020 to 2024 was 11.1.

Record

Last year there was a record 152 UK broker deals, as recorded by MarshBerry.

UK broker deals reported by Insur