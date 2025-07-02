CII members give thumbs down to FCA CPD proposal

The Chartered Insurance Institute has found significant opposition to the Financial Conduct Authority’s proposal to end the requirement for insurance employees to do a minimum of 15 hours training and development a year.

The watchdog flagged the proposals in March, promising to consult on them this summer. The consultation closes today (2 July).

The CII asked its members for their views, finding that 80% of 582 respondents believed the ‘public perception of the insurance profession will suffer’, if the FCA cuts the 15-hour requirement.

A similar proportion