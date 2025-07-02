 Skip to main content
Brokers brought into scope of FCA’s bullying and harassment misconduct rules

    By Rosie Simms

The Financial Conduct Authority is extending the scope of serious bullying and harassment in financial firms qualifying as misconduct to around 37,000 regulated firms, including insurance brokers.

The rules will be implemented on 1 September 2026 and will apply to FSMA firms with a Part 4A permission, in a move to deepen trust in financial services, it claimed.

According to the watchdog, it was previously often unclear when these types of behaviours would amount to a breach of conduct rules in a firm other than a bank.

Serious and substantiated cases of poor personal behaviour will also need to be shared through regulatory reference in the same way financial misconduct currently is. It


CII members give thumbs down to FCA CPD proposal

The Chartered Insurance Institute has found significant opposition to the Financial Conduct Authority's proposal to end the requirement for insurance employees to do a minimum of 15 hours training and development a year.

