People Moves: 30 June – 4 July 2025

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: CFC, Accenture, Root, Ki, Premium Credit and Open GI.

CFC names chief technology officer

Ian McLean has joined CFC as chief technology officer, bringing 25 years of experience to the job.

He was most recently chief product and technology officer at Pollinate for almost three years, and previously held CTO and other senior tech roles at Covéa, UnderwriteMe and Validis.

McLean will be responsible for accelerating the delivery of CFC’s technology roadmap.

Matthew Glenville, CFC group chief