Acrisure rebrands Scottish brokers
Affinity Brokers has become the first of Acrisure’s Scottish insurance brokers to rebrand, after being bought by the consolidator in 2023.
Glasgow-based Affinity will be known as Acrisure UK Broking. Founded in 2010 by Yvonne McKnight and Scott Meechan, the broker has specialisms in jewellery and jewellers block.
Sutton Winson was the first of Acrisure’s nine retail insurance brokers to rebrand in the UK this May, kicking off the process with others to follow during the course of the year.
While our name has changed, it will not impact the dedication and expertise we can provide to our clients. Our team remains the same, our
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
FCA confirms £38.8m broker fees for 2025/26
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed brokers will contribute £38.8m to its £783.5m budget for 2025/26.
MBC rebrands to Clear Insurance Ireland
McAuliffe Barry & Collins Insurance (trading as MBC Insurance and Techinsure.ie) has rebranded as Clear Insurance Ireland.
Credit and political risk broker completes EOT switch
The Texel Group, a credit and political risk insurance broker, has completed its transition to 100% employee ownership through the creation of the Texel employee ownership trust.
CMA greenlights Aviva’s takeover of DLG
The Competition and Markets Authority has today cleared Aviva’s takeover of Direct Line Group.
MGA backer Accelerant files for IPO in US
Risk exchange platform and capacity provider Accelerant, a major player in the UK managing general agents market, has revealed plans for an IPO in the US.
Thomas Carroll grows turnover and profit in inaugural EOT year
Thomas Carroll Group boosted turnover by 7.1% to £15.61m in 2024, with profits also rising in its full first year as an employee ownership trust.
Hiscox launches cargo API
Hiscox has launched a cargo application programming interface-based solution, available through broker partners for underwriting small cargo and stock throughput risks.
Ardonagh closes latest $2.5bn investment round
The Ardonagh Group has today completed a $2.5bn (£1.83bn) equity investment led by funds managed by Stone Point Capital, the US-based private equity firm.