Acrisure rebrands Scottish brokers

Affinity Brokers has become the first of Acrisure’s Scottish insurance brokers to rebrand, after being bought by the consolidator in 2023.

Glasgow-based Affinity will be known as Acrisure UK Broking. Founded in 2010 by Yvonne McKnight and Scott Meechan, the broker has specialisms in jewellery and jewellers block.

Sutton Winson was the first of Acrisure’s nine retail insurance brokers to rebrand in the UK this May, kicking off the process with others to follow during the course of the year.

While our name has changed, it will not impact the dedication and expertise we can provide to our clients. Our team remains the same, our

