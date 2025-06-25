Aviva GCS revamps real estate and construction, including mass timber
Aviva’s Global Corporate and Specialty business has launched a new and unified ‘Real Estate and Construction’ client practice, bringing together its construction, latent defects and real estate teams.
According to the provider, the move reflects the changing needs of clients and brokers, who increasingly require joined-up thinking across the full lifecycle of commercial real estate and construction projects.
As part of this shift, Aviva is also expanding its appetite for sustainable construction of large commercial buildings through an enhanced mass timber proposition.
Aviva GCS has united its real estate, construction and latent defects teams under one aligned strategy
Aviva GCS real estate
