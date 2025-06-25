Policy Expert grows pre-tax profit by more than £25m as motor moves into black for first time

Policy Expert increased its profits before tax to £30.1m in the last financial year, up significantly from £4.9m, as underlying Ebitda more than doubled to £55.3m.

The group also grew its customer base by 8% in the year ending 31 March 2025, reaching 1.6m customers for the first time

Earlier this year CEO Steve Hardy, pictured, told Insurance Age Policy Expert was targeting organic growth in the UK with plans to double the business in the next three to five years.

I’m excited to continue investing in our business and our people, ensuring we have the talent, technology and tenacity to keep delivering exceptional service, drive innovation, and achieve