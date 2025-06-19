 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Allianz confirms 650 job cuts in UK

blurred people

Allianz is to cut 650 jobs in the UK, just over 10% of its workforce, by the end of 2025.

The news, first reported by the Financial Times, impacts staff across personal lines, commercial, specialty and central functions. Employees were told yesterday, and the process is subject to consultation.

A spokesperson for Allianz, which has around 6,000 people based in the UK, told Insurance Age the move came as part of a programme to become a “simpler, digital-led, leaner business”.

The spokesperson stated: “We are acting in response to shifting preferences towards digital, self-service

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

tool-belt
Atec buys Moorhouse from Lucida

Atec Group, owner of digital niche personal lines broker Ceta and managing general agent Arkel, has added to its stable and moved into the SME market buying Moorhouse from Lucida.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: