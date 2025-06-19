Allianz confirms 650 job cuts in UK

Allianz is to cut 650 jobs in the UK, just over 10% of its workforce, by the end of 2025.

The news, first reported by the Financial Times, impacts staff across personal lines, commercial, specialty and central functions. Employees were told yesterday, and the process is subject to consultation.

A spokesperson for Allianz, which has around 6,000 people based in the UK, told Insurance Age the move came as part of a programme to become a “simpler, digital-led, leaner business”.

The spokesperson stated: “We are acting in response to shifting preferences towards digital, self-service