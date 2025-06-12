Insurance Age

Applied’s UK Epic withdrawal a “sad day” for brokers

reputation smiley or sad faces
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Applied Systems pulling its Epic offering from the UK underlines how competitive the market is but is sad news for brokers and staff, according to experts.

“It is a sad day for the people involved, a sad day for the brokers involved and a sad day overall for the market,” Andy Fairchild, CEO of M&A at Idex Consulting said after Insurance Age revealed the news of the withdrawal.

Fairchild was the predecessor of Applied Systems Europe CEO Tom Needs.

In its statement confirming the news Applied had cited “steep competition” and challenges “to align with insurers on agreements to distribute their products in the commercial lines segment”.

Entrance

Applied

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

travel insurance
Staysure moves onto aggregators

Staysure Group is set to launch Avanti Go across multiple price comparison websites, marking the first time the group has made one of its travel insurance brands available via an aggregator.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: