CEO calls for SMEs to be at “heart” of growth plans ahead of Spending Review

The Chancellor’s Spending Review this afternoon will be a “defining moment” for Britain’s 5.5m small businesses, according to the boss of a top 20 insurance broker.

Simply Business CEO Julie Fisher urged the government to put SMEs “at the heart of our economic growth plans” with simplification of the tax process and a cut in the tax burden.

This growth reflects our commitment to supporting the passion, resilience, and creativity that small business owners bring to everything they do.

The Spending Review will set planned day-to-day financial outgoings for all government departments until 2029, and investment spending plans for a further year.

“Though we’ve seen