FCA opens to applications for firms to experiment with AI in ‘supercharged sandbox’
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed the launch of its “Supercharged Sandbox” to help firms experiment safely with artificial intelligence to support innovation.
Firms can now apply to use it, and successful applicants will be able to experiment from October.
According to recent research by Open GI there is plenty of scope for brokers to up engagement with AI.
The FCA’s Supercharged Sandbox provides firms with a secure environment to explore AI innovations using NVIDIA’s full stack accelerated computing platform, supporting industry-wide growth and efficiency.
The software house warned of a “gulf” between the progress of national brokers and smaller
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Blog: Young talent now will fix future recruitment challenges
With an ageing industry and recruitment being cited as one of the main challenges faced by insurance firms, bringing in younger talent into insurance is vital, but is the industry doing enough? Rosie Simms surveys the landscape.
GWP and profit up at Arag ahead of full Das integration
Arag UK has posted a 17.7% increase in gross written premium under management in 2024, driven by its commercial, family, assistance and ATE business, the legal expenses insurer has reported.
Markel targets insurtechs with new launch
Markel Insurance has launched InsurtechRisk+ building on its existing offering for fintechs.
South Korean insurer ups stake to 40% in specialty underwriter
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance has entered into an agreement to purchase an additional 21% equity stake in the Canopius Group, bringing its shareholding to 40%.
CEO calls for SMEs to be at “heart” of growth plans ahead of Spending Review
The Chancellor’s Spending Review this afternoon will be a “defining moment” for Britain’s 5.5m small businesses, according to the boss of a top 20 insurance broker.
Sarah Pritchard named first FCA deputy CEO
The Financial Conduct Authority has promoted Sarah Pritchard to the newly created role of deputy CEO.
Applied Systems confirms Epic withdrawal from UK broker software market
Applied Systems has confirmed it has completed a strategic business review and has decided to withdraw Applied Epic from the UK market after ongoing losses, as exclusively revealed by Insurance Age earlier today.
Applied Systems to pull Epic solution from UK broker market
US broker software giant Applied Systems is to withdraw its Epic solution from the UK broker market, Insurance Age can exclusively reveal.