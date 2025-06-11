FCA opens to applications for firms to experiment with AI in ‘supercharged sandbox’

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed the launch of its “Supercharged Sandbox” to help firms experiment safely with artificial intelligence to support innovation.

Firms can now apply to use it, and successful applicants will be able to experiment from October.

According to recent research by Open GI there is plenty of scope for brokers to up engagement with AI.

The FCA’s Supercharged Sandbox provides firms with a secure environment to explore AI innovations using NVIDIA’s full stack accelerated computing platform, supporting industry-wide growth and efficiency.

The software house warned of a “gulf” between the progress of national brokers and smaller