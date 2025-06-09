Father and son sentenced for ghost broking scam

A father and son from Leicester have been sentenced for their roles in a ghost broking scheme, following an investigation led by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department.

Ilyas Rauf pocketed £61,763 from August 2016 to January 2020 by selling fraudulent insurance policies to the public.

From September 2019 to June 2020, he shared £11,977 of this with his son, Amer Ilyas.

CCTV footage obtained by IFED showed that, while a search warrant was being executed at Amer’s home, Ilyas’ brother Ziaed Rauf, also from Leicester, removed two computers from Ilyas’ office.

The trio were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 6 June 2025.

Guilty

Ilyas Rauf was sentenced to 21 months