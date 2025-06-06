AssuredPartners deal still expected to close in second half of the year, says CEO Pat Gallagher

Gallagher is “playing it right down the middle of the fairway” with the US Department of Justice and still expects to close the deal for AssuredPartners in the second half of the year, according to CEO Pat Gallagher.

The £10.5bn takeover was announced last December with an initial expectation of completing in the first quarter of this year.

However, a request for more information from the US antitrust agency led to the US giant confirming in March that the timetable would slip into the second half of 2025.

Speaking at an investor meeting on 4 June, Pat Gallagher updated: “The request for information is very detailed, very large and requires work both on Gallagher’s side and AP’s side. To finally certify the