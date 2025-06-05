Insurance Age

Former Nexus US CEO launches MGA

launch button
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

London-headquartered international managing general agent Amiga Specialty has officially launched promising an “aggressive growth and acquisition strategy”.

The MGA has been founded by managing director Adam Kembrooke.

Kembrooke has more than 15 years’ experience within the delegated authority insurance space.

RelatedBrown & Brown completes Kentro buy 

US giant Brown & Brown has completed the previously announced takeover of Kentro Capital, which includes Xenia Broking and Nexus Underwriting.

This included working at MGA Nexus Underwriting for over eight years.

Kembrooke joined as group chief legal officer in 2016 and went on to establish its US arm

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: