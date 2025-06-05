Former Nexus US CEO launches MGA

London-headquartered international managing general agent Amiga Specialty has officially launched promising an “aggressive growth and acquisition strategy”.

The MGA has been founded by managing director Adam Kembrooke.

Kembrooke has more than 15 years’ experience within the delegated authority insurance space.

This included working at MGA Nexus Underwriting for over eight years.

Kembrooke joined as group chief legal officer in 2016 and went on to establish its US arm