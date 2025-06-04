Insurance Age

Patons hones in on £35m target as it grows by 16.6%

Darren Roberts
    By Rosie Simms

Patons Insurance reached £31.5m of gross written premiums in the 2024/25 financial year, growing by 16.6% compared to the year before.

The broker claimed the sustained period of growth followed its rebranding exercise in 2023 and investments in compliance, IT and finance functions.

In October 2023, Patons targeted £35m GWP in the following three years.

With seven locations across the UK, the broker specialises in taxi and fleet customers, according to its website.

