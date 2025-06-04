Insurance Age

Zurich FOIs reveal workplace theft declining

A Met police car
A total of 4,562 workers were caught stealing from their workplace in the last year, data released by Zurich UK has revealed.

The insurer’s findings were based on Freedom of Information responses obtained from 39 of the 43 police forces in England and Wales.

According to Zurich, the result showed a 15% decline in this type of theft over the last three years which it noted was a “positive sign for employers”.

Employee theft takes on many forms, from petty theft of stationary to fraud and embezzlement, which can cost hundreds of thousands of pounds and be devastating to businesses.

The fall has reversed the trend in a

