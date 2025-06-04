Zurich FOIs reveal workplace theft declining
A total of 4,562 workers were caught stealing from their workplace in the last year, data released by Zurich UK has revealed.
The insurer’s findings were based on Freedom of Information responses obtained from 39 of the 43 police forces in England and Wales.
According to Zurich, the result showed a 15% decline in this type of theft over the last three years which it noted was a “positive sign for employers”.
Employee theft takes on many forms, from petty theft of stationary to fraud and embezzlement, which can cost hundreds of thousands of pounds and be devastating to businesses.
The fall has reversed the trend in a
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Aviva first to launch on Acturis Unify
Aviva is the first insurer to join Acturis’ artificial intelligence and data-driven placement strategy tool Unify.
Chris Bose named ABI director of general insurance and international
The Association of British Insurers has appointed Chris Bose as director of general insurance and international, joining from Nationwide Building Society.
Patons hones in on £35m target as it grows by 16.6%
Patons Insurance reached £31.5m of gross written premiums in the 2024/25 financial year, growing by 16.6% compared to the year before.
Markerstudy Distribution eyeing up consumer lending opportunities
Markerstudy Distribution is investigating the possibility of moving into consumer lending, CEO Emma Rawlinson told Insurance Age.
Home insurance pricing falls speed up
Home insurance premiums saw their most substantial monthly decline of the past year in May, falling by 1.9%, according to Pearson Ham.
ERS appoints new MD
Specialist motor insurer ERS has promoted Martin Hall to the new role of managing director, taking responsibility for the performance of Lloyd’s Syndicate 218.
FCA confirms enforcement transparency after previous name and shame u-turn
The Financial Conduct Authority has published its Enforcement Guide, confirming the dropping of name and shame proposals in favour of keeping its ‘exceptional circumstances’ test.
Miller completes AHJ buy
Miller has completed the acquisition of AHJ Holdings, the ultimate parent company of Alwen Hough Johnson and AHJ Europe.