British businesses embracing AI – QBE

More than 9 in 10 UK businesses (95%) are now using artificial intelligence or looking into it, according to research by QBE.

The provider polled 400 decision makers in the UK this April in businesses employing 100 to 2,000 people.

Previously Open GI found only 9% of regional and provincial brokers had implemented AI initiatives, with a third exploring it and 57% yet to make a start.

Artificial Intelligence presents both challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity. As AI tools become more accessible, cybercriminals are able to execute faster, more widespread attacks.

QBE detailed the high level of engagement by UK