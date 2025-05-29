Rokstone launches international casualty division

Managing general agent Rokstone has launched an international casualty division, recruiting again from Convex to lead the new offering.

The move comes hard on the heels of unveiling a UK & Ireland casualty division earlier this month and the recruitment of Lewis Goodearl from Convex as its head.

For the latest development the Aventum Group MGA has appointed Sam Wylie as portfolio manager of the new division.

Wylie also joins from Convex where he served as class underwriter for the past five years.

He brings over 15 years’ specialist experience across international casualty to the post, including senior roles at Tokio Marine Kiln