FSCS confirms no broker levy for 2025/26

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has confirmed there will be no 2025/26 levy for the general insurance distribution class in which brokers sit.

The FSCS predicted in November that brokers would stay at a zero annual contribution.

The organisation previously slashed the broker sector’s levy to nil in 2023/24 and kept it there in 2024/25.

The latest update came with the FSCS stating it is not expecting any new firm failures from the cohort and is continuing to see a decrease in payment protection insurance claims “which remain the main claim type in this class”.

The general

