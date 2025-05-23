People Moves: 19 – 23 May 2025

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Aviva, Premier Guarantee, Tokio Marine HCC International, Descartes and Hedron.

Aviva makes a trio of senior mid-market appointments

Aviva has named Richard Collier as regional fleet portfolio manager, Emily Cahill as mid-market senior new business underwriter, and Steve Hodges as mid-market senior existing business underwriter.

Collier joins from Zurich where he worked for 12 years and was most recently a senior motor fleet underwriter. He will be responsible for the portfolio