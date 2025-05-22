Insurance Age

Aviva’s Yabantu: Consistency of strategy needed in mid-market

Michael Yabantu, head of midmarket at Aviva
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Michael Yabantu, head of mid-market at Aviva, highlights the need for consistency in mid-market underwriting strategy, and shares how the insurer is improving response times and refreshing products.

There is plenty of competition in the mid-market space.

Zurich is targeting mid-market, with Morgan Lyons, head of mid-market, looking to become “a bit of a nuisance” to the competition. Axa UK boss Tara Foley told Insurance Age last year the insurer was looking to enter the white space between Axa and Axa XL.

Allianz is targeting growth in the mid-market space as UK CEO Colm Holmes promised to ramp up focus last year.

Making sure that we’re talking to the right people and focused on the right

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: