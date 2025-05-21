QBE’s Fitzgerald on doubling in the regions, and what comes next

In the past three years, QBE has doubled its gross written premium in the regions and is not taking its “foot off the growth”, UK regions director Andy Fitzgerald tells Insurance Age, promising consistency for brokers.

Andy Fitzgerald, pictured, was appointed as director of UK regions at QBE in May 2022, having been with the company since 2012.

In the newly created role, stepping up from being QBE UK insurance division’s regional manager for the North, he was tasked with leading all the regions and growing portfolios.

Chris Wallace had been appointed executive director of QBE’s UK insurance business the previous November.

“When we tweaked the structure three years ago, when Chris came in and I took on this role