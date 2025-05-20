Insurance Age

33% of startup and scaleup businesses hit by cyber-attacks – Superscript

Cyber crime
Some 54% of firms, ranging from those in seed stage to those IPO-ready, have worries about cyber-security and data risks, according to research by Superscript.

The digital insurance broker, which polled 500 founders and chief financial officers, also uncovered that 33% of these startup and scaleup businesses had been hit by a cyber-attack in the last 12 months.

According to Superscript, the landscape for such firms is challenging, with rapid shifts in technology, market uncertainty, stiff competition, hacking and rising costs.

Scaling successfully means seeing risk not as a series of isolated threats, but as a complex, dynamic system that needs

