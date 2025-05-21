Insurance Age

Staying one-step ahead in HNW with Aviva’s transformation – Owen

Ann Owen Aviva
“We are always making sure we want to be one step ahead,” Ann Owen, managing director of Aviva Private Clients, told Insurance Age as the provider refreshed its product suite with the launch of Refine Home.

She added: “We’re on the transformation journey.”

Refine Home is targeted at risks with rebuild values between £1m and £3m, up to five UK locations, and up to £250,000 in jewellery.

The new digital offering, available through APC Online, is part of a portfolio of four home products alongside Smart, Complete and Ultra (see box) with the insurer stating it can cover mid and high net worth customers through to complex ultra HNW.

