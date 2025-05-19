Verlingue boosts profits and turnover in 2024

Verlingue Holdings grew turnover by 13.7% to £23.96m in 2024 as profits at the broker surged ahead even more.

Profit after tax for the Top 100 UK Broker rose 19.7% year-on-year reaching £2.76m.

A filing at Companies House showed headcount was stable at 195 staff, in line with the 198 people in 2023.

Executive chairman, Neil Campling, said: “The company continues to win significant new business whilst enjoying high levels of retention despite the very competitive trading environment. Our focus on high levels of client service, relationship and technical expertise is really proving to be a differentiator in