TBIG backs Deva to buy David Vaughan & Co

The Broker Investment Group-backed Deva Risk Group has bought insurance broker David Vaughan & Co, adding offices in Dolgellau and Machynlleth, North Wales.

TBIG invested in Chester-headquartered Deva last May, then upped its stake in September from a minority holding to 75%.

Two months later, Deva went on to buy Wrexham-based Tudor House Insurance Services.

David Vaughan & Co is a £1.2m gross written premium broker that has been trading for 51 years, working across personal lines and SME commercial insurance.

The staff are staying with the business and the brand is also being kept, TBIG confirmed.

According to TBIG, the move is part of a succession