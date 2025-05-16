Aviva grows UK GWP 11% and trims COR in Q1

Aviva grew UK gross written premiums by 11% in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period of last year reaching £1.85bn.

Commercial lines GWP jumped 17% to £905m. Part of this rise was due to Probitas having snapped up the business last July re-entering the Lloyd’s market.

However, stripping out the effect, the like-for-like commercial comparison was still up 7% with the insurer flagging 5% growth in SME business.

In personal lines, we’ve successfully grown our retail brands and expanded our footprint through strategic partners.

The breakdown showed UK personal lines premiums increased 6% to £945m with Aviva noting