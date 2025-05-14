Biba 2025: The new era for insurance broking with AI and MGAs

Artificial intelligence will not replace advisers, but will add to decision making, while managing general agents will continue to become increasingly relevant to brokers, delegates at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference heard today.

In a session titled ‘A New Era for Insurance Broking’, John Warburton, CEO of Konsileo explained how his business has its own technology and is micro-slicing AI into it at suitable points.

“What AI does well is it analyses information and distils it,” he commented, but added: “AI won’t replace advisers.”

“The key is to work out how you use AI to add to decision making,” he said.

In his view, while the decision support is great, decision making should be done by a person.

“The one thing we don’t