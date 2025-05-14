Insurance Age

Biba 2025: Trade body launches national insurance broker advertising campaign

media news tv
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a national advertising campaign to promote insurance brokers to SMEs.

The move delivers on a promise by Graeme Trudgill in his inaugural opening address as CEO at last year’s conference.

The campaign will span Sky TV, national radio, newspapers, podcasts, Spotify, online with Google and on social media.

Biba confirmed it will run

