FCA reveals fall in GI & protection appointed reps

The number of appointed representatives in the general insurance and protection space fell to 7,359 last year as the sector posted the biggest volume drop in the financial services market.

It was down by 591 ARs year-on-year.

In percentage terms, the 7.4% decline at the end of 2024 was the second biggest measured by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Only the pensions and retirement income grouping had a steeper percentage fall, of 10.9%, but this was in a much smaller pool which ended the year at 1,372 ARs.

The latest decrease means the total has been falling for almost 15 years since reaching a high water mark of 22,390 GI and protection ARs in 2010.

In the last five years alone (see