Insurance Age

FCA reveals fall in GI & protection appointed reps

drop-index
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The number of appointed representatives in the general insurance and protection space fell to 7,359 last year as the sector posted the biggest volume drop in the financial services market.

It was down by 591 ARs year-on-year.

In percentage terms, the 7.4% decline at the end of 2024 was the second biggest measured by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Only the pensions and retirement income grouping had a steeper percentage fall, of 10.9%, but this was in a much smaller pool which ended the year at 1,372 ARs.

The latest decrease means the total has been falling for almost 15 years since reaching a high water mark of 22,390 GI and protection ARs in 2010.

In the last five years alone (see

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Ashleigh Gwilliam
Biba 2025 Countdown: FullCircl’s Ashleigh Gwilliam

Director of insurance industry growth at FullCircl and a member of the Biba Insurance Technology and Innovation Committee, Ashleigh Gwilliam, on ‘fearlessly defending’ his most conference steps title, the case for business cards and why Oasis’ Supersonic perfectly encapsulates the event.

deal
Partners& strikes pair of deals

Partners& has bought Glasgow-based Blackford Group and Directors & Professionals, a commercial broker in Tunbridge Wells, in its first deals of 2025.

business-people-3
Broking Success: Pipeline of talent

CJ Insurance, specialists in close protection, security and defence has a pipeline of talent through the business, according to managing director James Clarke, as he targets doubling its size over the next five years.

Andy How
Biba 2025 Countdown: Earnix UK’s Andrew How

As Biba 2025 approaches, Earnix UK Insurance director Andrew How recommends attendees keep an open mind, suggests how regional brokers can compete effectively in the New Era and is looking forward to tasting the delights of a local tap room.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: