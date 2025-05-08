Ex-Aviva boss Tiernan named new CEO at Lloyd’s

Patrick Tiernan has landed the top job at Lloyd’s being promoted to CEO, the marketplace has confirmed.

Lloyd’s has been on the hunt for a new boss since January when it was announced that John Neal would be leaving this year to join Aon as its global CEO of reinsurance and global chairman of climate solutions.

Tiernan, pictured, will start in the role on 1 June.

He joined Lloyd’s in May 2021 from Aviva as the organisation’s first chief of markets.

In the then newly created position he has been responsible for underwriting, claims, exposure management, market oversight and international regulation.

