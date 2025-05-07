Markel launches clinical trials product

Markel Insurance has launched a clinical trials insurance product, which it stated has been designed to support research and product development on an international scale.

The offering provides comprehensive cover to sponsors, researchers and participants throughout all phases of clinical research, and has been tailored to meet the regulatory requirements of more than 100 territories.

According to the insurer, it can deliver same-day turnaround for quotations, and issue certificates and policy documents through its automated document production platform.

Markel argued this means clinical trial sponsors and researchers can get the required insurance in place to begin