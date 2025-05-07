AUB UK Retail targeting 25 deals in 18 months

AUB UK Retail is looking to make 25 buys before the end of next year, with CEO Bob Pybus eyeing up building a £1bn premium business through acquisitions and organic growth, Insurance Age can reveal.

The sweet spot for investment is 40% to 70% ownership, with targets likely to be commercial brokers from £2.5m to £200m gross written premium.

I’m kissing a lot of frogs. I’m probably talking to two businesses every week about potential acquisitionBob Pybus, AUB UK Retail

“What we don’t want to do is own 100%,” Pybus told Insurance Age. “We want to buy a business and let it crack on.”

Adding: “We’re not stopping there; we’ve got a five-year program. We’ll just keep going.”

The initial target rate