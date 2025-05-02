Macclesfield broker targets doubling in five years after six figure investment

Delta Corporate Risk has snapped up a book of business and set its eyes on doubling in size over the next five years after getting a six-figure investment from a new backer.

The Macclesfield-headquartered broker has bought a book of clients from Colmore Insurance brokers, adding four new team members including directors Andy Copeland and Andy Smallwood.

Part of the Bravo Network, Colmore was founded in 2014 offering personal, business and property coverage.

According to its website, Delta offers a range of insurance cover including manufacturing, commercial motor, professional risk, wholesale and distribution, private client, construction, property, legal sector, and