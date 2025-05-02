Insurance Age

TMHCCI names Thibaud Hervy as CEO

Concept image of people merger
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Tokio Marine HCC International has appointed Thibaud Hervy as CEO, following Barry Cook taking on the deputy CEO role at the wider TMHCC group.

Hervy joined the business in 1999 as an underwriter in HCC global’s financial lines team, covering France and the Benelux region and was promoted to managing director of HCC Global in 2010. He was later named chief underwriting of specialty lines of TMHCCI in 2014.

Cook is one of the London Market’s longest-serving CEOs having spent over 20 years leading TMHCCI and will focus on his new role at TMHCC.

Simon Button has also been promoted to international chief underwriting officer. Joining the

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: