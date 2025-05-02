People Moves: 28 April – 2 May 2025

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featuring: WTW, SiriusPoint, Carbon Underwriting, SRG, Close Brothers, Markel, Accredited, and Addept.

WTW adds to real estate team

Willis, a WTW business, has expanded its real estate team hiring Lauren McKay and Liam Hebron as directors.

Craig Johnson also joins as executive director within the same team, and Shaun Grainger has been appointed to development director within the newly formed residential real estate team.

The team will focus on supporting a range of clients, including Real Estate