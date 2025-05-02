Insurance Age

People Moves: 28 April – 2 May 2025

people
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 6 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featuring: WTW, SiriusPoint, Carbon Underwriting, SRG, Close Brothers, Markel, Accredited, and Addept.

WTW adds to real estate team

Willis, a WTW business, has expanded its real estate team hiring Lauren McKay and Liam Hebron as directors.

Craig Johnson also joins as executive director within the same team, and Shaun Grainger has been appointed to development director within the newly formed residential real estate team.

The team will focus on supporting a range of clients, including Real Estate

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Alistair Rose
Biba 2025 Countdown: Granite’s Alistair Rose

Alistair Rose, managing director of Granite Underwriting, talks up the merchandise on its stand, recommends Manchester Art Gallery as a calm place to reflect on the Biba buzz, and highlights an emergency snack stash as essential to get through the two days.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: