Markel becomes Biba partner

    • By Rosie Simms

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed Markel as an official partner.

The specialist insurer was previously a Biba associate and affiliate.

Markel will also be sponsoring and exhibiting at the Biba conference on 14-15 May in Manchester.

Biba partners 

Ageas, AIG, Allianz, Arch, Aviva, Axa, Covéa, Chubb, CNA/Hardy, Ecclesiastical, ERS, Flood Re, The Griffin Insurance Association, Hiscox, HSB, LV, Lloyd’s, Markel, NIG, Premium Credit, QBE, RSA, Sompo International, Tokio Marine HCC, Zurich 

The addition takes the number of Biba partners to 25.

Alistair Rose
Biba 2025 Countdown: Granite’s Alistair Rose

Alistair Rose, managing director of Granite Underwriting, talks up the merchandise on its stand, recommends Manchester Art Gallery as a calm place to reflect on the Biba buzz, and highlights an emergency snack stash as essential to get through the two days.

