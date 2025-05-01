Markel becomes Biba partner

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed Markel as an official partner.

The specialist insurer was previously a Biba associate and affiliate.

Markel will also be sponsoring and exhibiting at the Biba conference on 14-15 May in Manchester.

Biba partners

Ageas, AIG, Allianz, Arch, Aviva, Axa, Covéa, Chubb, CNA/Hardy, Ecclesiastical, ERS, Flood Re, The Griffin Insurance Association, Hiscox, HSB, LV, Lloyd’s, Markel, NIG, Premium Credit, QBE, RSA, Sompo International, Tokio Marine HCC, Zurich

The addition takes the number of Biba partners to 25. In March 2024, Flood Re