Markel becomes Biba partner
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed Markel as an official partner.
The specialist insurer was previously a Biba associate and affiliate.
Markel will also be sponsoring and exhibiting at the Biba conference on 14-15 May in Manchester.Biba partners
Ageas, AIG, Allianz, Arch, Aviva, Axa, Covéa, Chubb, CNA/Hardy, Ecclesiastical, ERS, Flood Re, The Griffin Insurance Association, Hiscox, HSB, LV, Lloyd’s, Markel, NIG, Premium Credit, QBE, RSA, Sompo International, Tokio Marine HCC, Zurich
The addition takes the number of Biba partners to 25. In March 2024, Flood Re
More on Insight
Brokers play vital educational role on renewable energy risks
Rosie Simms explores the role brokers play in the push for greater renewable energy consumption across the UK.
Biba 2025 Countdown: Granite’s Alistair Rose
Alistair Rose, managing director of Granite Underwriting, talks up the merchandise on its stand, recommends Manchester Art Gallery as a calm place to reflect on the Biba buzz, and highlights an emergency snack stash as essential to get through the two days.
Clear rebrands MGA unit to Shape Underwriting
The managing general agents division of the Clear Group has rebranded to Shape Underwriting, effective immediately.
Biba unveils new 5.2% regulation costs metric
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed for the first time the impact of regulation costs on insurance premiums paid by clients, setting the proportion at 5.2%.
Acrisure kicks off broker rebrands with Sutton Winson
Sutton Winson has become the first of Acrisure’s nine retail insurance brokers to rebrand in the UK being renamed as Acrisure UK Broking with others to follow during the course of the year.
Schemes and HNW help drive Q1 premium growth at Hiscox
Hiscox has hailed “very strong” schemes growth and double-digit expansion in art and private client business as the UK retail arm posted a 4.4% premium rise in the first quarter of 2025.
Ghost broker jailed for fake car insurance fraud
A man has been jailed for illegally advertising his services as an insurance broker on Instagram.
No new FCA skilled persons investigations into insurance in final quarter
The Financial Conduct Authority did not commission any skilled person reports in the insurance sector between January and March, leaving the running total for the 2024/25 financial year at 10.