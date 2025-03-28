Insurance Age

People Moves: 24 – 28 March 2025

people-talking
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featuring: Premium Credit, Markel, Aqueous, Ventis, James Hallam, Lockton, and Insly.

Hayley Thomas joins Premium Credit

Premium Credit has hired Hayley Thomas as head of business operations, joining the senior leadership team.

She has held strategy, transformation and operational senior leadership roles in Australia and the UK for a range of businesses including Qantas, Amazon and most recently Funding Circle.

Thomas will report to Josie Pileio, chief operations and people officer.

Pileio said:

More on Insight

Allianz Commercial appoints CUO and CTO

Allianz UK has appointed Adam Lloyd from Allianz Australia as chief underwriting officer in Allianz Commercial and promoted Claire Buck to the newly created role of chief technical officer for the division.

