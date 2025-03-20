Insurance Age

Biba announces Anthony Joshua keynote session at conference

Anthony Joshua
Alamy/JazzyJoeyD/https://shorturl.at/WHUwE
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed a keynote session with former heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua on the second day of its upcoming conference.

Joshua, pictured, a gold medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, will sit down with host Clive Myrie to share lessons on resilience, leadership, and success both inside and outside the ring.

The session on the keynote stage will be held on the morning of 15 May.

RelatedEx-England manager Gareth Southgate among Biba conference speakers 

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed former England men’s football team manager Gareth Southgate as one of its 2025 conference keynote speakers.

Th

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: