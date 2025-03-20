Biba announces Anthony Joshua keynote session at conference

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed a keynote session with former heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua on the second day of its upcoming conference.

Joshua, pictured, a gold medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, will sit down with host Clive Myrie to share lessons on resilience, leadership, and success both inside and outside the ring.

The session on the keynote stage will be held on the morning of 15 May.

