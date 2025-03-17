Interview: Phil Bayles, Ardonagh Advisory CCO

Phil Bayles tackles the plans for the rebrand of Ardonagh Advisory to Everywhen, shares insights on digital trading, the rise of AI and his expectations for rate movements in 2025.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Ardonagh Advisory will change its name to Everywhen this year, with client facing brands including Towergate set to switch in a second phase moving into 2026.

While binning Towergate has led to industry comments, Ardonagh Advisory’s chief commercial officer observes the feedback has been “fantastic” with staff and business partners alike backing the move.

Everywhen represents a good ethos and the fundamental goal of being there to service clients, he argues