Howden’s UK broker buying takes off in 2025 with two aviation deals

Howden has bought aviation specialist Forbes Insurance and Hill Aviation Insurance Services’ book of business as it sets up a new division.

Both will be rebranded as Howden to form the retail aviation division, with the team establishing a new Howden Leicester office.

Earlier this month group CEO David Howden told Insurance Age the increasingly global broker was “absolutely not done” with buying in the UK and that it would continue opening branches to add to its network of more than 200 offices across the UK and Ireland.

The first UK broker purchases this year have followed on from buying four in 2024, as reported by Insurance Age