Sompo creates global P&C and wellbeing segments

Sompo Holdings has formed two global segments, Sompo Property and Casualty and Sompo Wellbeing with the restructure kicking in on 1 April.

Sompo opened a new office in Manchester last July expanding its network which previously consisted of offices in London and Birmingham.

Last December UK CEO Bob Thaker told Insurance Age it was “another milestone and part of the really exciting story, that is Sompo in the UK”.

This structural change is part of our ongoing evolution to remain resilient amid economic changes. It will simplify our business

He detailed the insurer remained open minded to further UK regional expansion, but was at the