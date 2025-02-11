Amwins reveals three-part MGA structure

Amwins Global Risks has reorganised its underwriting operations into three entities, including UK-based managing general agent Unicorn Underwriting.

Unicorn will focus on fleet and commercial risk. Its worldwide property team will rebrand to Contour Underwriting this year, with the rest of Unicorn staying the same as the business flagged the “desire to expand its UK offering within this MGA”.

The launch of specialty lines MGA Contour is the second part of the structure. It