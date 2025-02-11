Insurance Age

Ghost broking cases jump nearly a quarter at Action Fraud in 2024

ghost broker
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Action Fraud received 817 reports of ghost broking in 2024, a 24% increase on the previous year, the organisation has confirmed.

The rise in reports to the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime also showed, as first revealed by Sky News, a 30% increase since 2019 (see box).

The service is run by the City of London Police working alongside the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau.

It calculated that the average cost of the scams last year was £2,207, in line with the average £2,028 lost by victims of ghost broking five years ago.

The statistics are based on reports and information provided by the public via

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

MGAA unveils 2025 strategic vision

The Managing General Agents’ Association has set out it strategic vision and mission for 2025, focusing on education, amplifying its value to members, and data-driven insights.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: