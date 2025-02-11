Ghost broking cases jump nearly a quarter at Action Fraud in 2024

Action Fraud received 817 reports of ghost broking in 2024, a 24% increase on the previous year, the organisation has confirmed.

The rise in reports to the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime also showed, as first revealed by Sky News, a 30% increase since 2019 (see box).

The service is run by the City of London Police working alongside the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau.

It calculated that the average cost of the scams last year was £2,207, in line with the average £2,028 lost by victims of ghost broking five years ago.

The statistics are based on reports and information provided by the public via