Bristol regional review: Strong outlook with ‘vibrant economy’

Insurance experts in Bristol have a strong outlook about growth in the city as they highlight its “vibrant economy”, with investments to provide both insurers and brokers opportunities, Rosie Simms explores.

In 2022, Bristol reported it was the second fastest growing of all the core cities in England and Wales over the past decade.

Brokers and insurers alike are upbeat about future opportunities in the region, and understandably so.

Last month, the UK government announced a £4bn investment by Malaysian YTL businesses in the UK over the next five years, including transforming the greater Bristol area.

Over that time, the Bristol brownfield site set for development will create 30,000 jobs. The